Susquehanna Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $230.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Boeing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.65.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $169.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.28. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $159.70 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The business had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Boeing will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after buying an additional 1,222,816 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,400,109,000 after buying an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after buying an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,150,000 after buying an additional 52,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after buying an additional 518,952 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

