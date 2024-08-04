Susquehanna Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $60.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday. Benchmark increased their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $56.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.24. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $52,110.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 894.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Stories

