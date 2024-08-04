Swedbank AB Acquires New Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,297,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

AJG opened at $287.14 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $215.37 and a twelve month high of $290.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.13, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 8,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $2,240,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 44,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,485,587. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,210 shares of company stock valued at $17,911,529. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $282.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.44.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

