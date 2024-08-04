Swedbank AB Acquires New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,807 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 5,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $98.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.71 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHRW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

