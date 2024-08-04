Swedbank AB Acquires New Stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 3,402.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 77,974 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,876 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 447,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 51,455 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,722,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Pinterest by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 231,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 22,101 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinterest from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $115,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,906 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,304. Company insiders own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.39. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $23.59 and a one year high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $853.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

