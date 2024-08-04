Swedbank AB Acquires Shares of 25,552 PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in PHINIA in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 196,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PHINIA by 3,027.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 438,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 424,168 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $710,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PHINIA by 36.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Boyle sold 1,828 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.77, for a total transaction of $80,011.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,470.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.85. PHINIA Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.46 and a 52-week high of $47.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.68.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.27). PHINIA had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $868.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PHINIA Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

