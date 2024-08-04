Swedbank AB Buys New Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,543,000 after purchasing an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after buying an additional 168,401 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,470,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,004,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MHK stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a PE ratio of -23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.02 and a 52-week high of $164.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.25. Mohawk Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $108.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $135.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

