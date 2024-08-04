Swedbank AB Buys New Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 53,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Roblox by 3,188.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 82,143 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,805,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 11,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Roblox by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 288,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after purchasing an additional 44,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 18,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $591,452.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 322,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,772.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.06. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.88 and a 1-year high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99 and a beta of 1.60.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The company had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
