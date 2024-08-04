Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 12,028 Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 48,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 33,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,094 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 865,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $100.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.42.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

