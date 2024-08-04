Swedbank AB Buys Shares of 29,395 Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 149.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 11,487,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,021,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Catalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,079,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 1,098,474 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,429,000. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP raised its position in Catalent by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 6,064,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,473,000 after acquiring an additional 759,600 shares during the period.

Shares of CTLT opened at $59.59 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.80 and a 12-month high of $60.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.03.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Catalent news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $534,010.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,431,133.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,482 shares of company stock worth $779,852. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

