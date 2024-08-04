Swedbank AB Invests $1.35 Million in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 58,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,705,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,856,000 after buying an additional 1,619,076 shares during the period. Prevatt Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth about $24,160,000. Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new stake in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at $17,154,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CarGurus during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,042,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 207.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 198,321 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CarGurus alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,553,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Javier Esquivel Zamora sold 6,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $167,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 102,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $666,700.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 488,083 shares in the company, valued at $12,929,318.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 83,494 shares of company stock valued at $2,119,722. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus Trading Down 3.2 %

CarGurus stock opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.32, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day moving average is $23.81. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. CarGurus had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CARG. DA Davidson lifted their price target on CarGurus from $22.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CarGurus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CarGurus from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CARG

CarGurus Company Profile

(Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.