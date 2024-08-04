Swedbank AB Invests $1.38 Million in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of MTB opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $176.44. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a 200 day moving average of $146.25.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,617,378.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 7,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.97, for a total transaction of $1,298,512.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,378.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,124,808. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MTB shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.