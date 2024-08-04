Swedbank AB Invests $1.44 Million in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,000. Swedbank AB owned 0.24% of Radius Recycling at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Radius Recycling in the first quarter valued at $3,959,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Radius Recycling in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,488,000. Lesa Sroufe & Co acquired a new stake in Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $442.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Radius Recycling Announces Dividend

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.07. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $673.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. Radius Recycling’s payout ratio is currently -7.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RDUS shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Radius Recycling from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut Radius Recycling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Radius Recycling Company Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

