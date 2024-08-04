Swedbank AB Invests $1.49 Million in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,557 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 851.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 141,591 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,707 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMI shares. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their price objective on Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

BMI opened at $195.35 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $134.06 and a one year high of $210.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.39 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

