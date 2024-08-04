Swedbank AB Invests $1.52 Million in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,271 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,523,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 10,604 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 80,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $673,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,176,527.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 89,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $6,344,244.03. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,540,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,176,527.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,266,178.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 282,072 shares of company stock worth $17,749,275 over the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $31.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

