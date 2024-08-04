Swedbank AB Invests $1.61 Million in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of UDR by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 97.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of UDR from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,580,776.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael D. Lacy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $171,765.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,566 shares in the company, valued at $326,964.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.
UDR Stock Performance
NYSE:UDR opened at $40.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 5.82. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $42.42.
UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.
UDR Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.19%.
UDR Company Profile
UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.
