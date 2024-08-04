Swedbank AB Invests $1.93 Million in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NBIX opened at $153.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $157.98.

Insider Activity

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,047 shares in the company, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on NBIX

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.