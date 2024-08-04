Swedbank AB Invests $1.94 Million in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WST. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 820.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $946,030.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 0.7 %

WST stock opened at $300.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $320.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.01. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $265.00 and a 12 month high of $415.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.36 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 19.17%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

