Swedbank AB Invests $2.60 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in BeiGene in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BeiGene during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in BeiGene by 204.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total transaction of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.57, for a total value of $133,915.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total transaction of $67,920.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on BeiGene from $180.00 to $152.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on BeiGene from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.75.

BeiGene Price Performance

BGNE opened at $163.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.53. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.97 and a 52-week high of $219.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.08.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.07) by $0.66. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $751.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.34) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -7.76 EPS for the current year.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of oncology medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat various blood cancers; TEVIMBRA to treat various solid tumor and blood cancers; PARTRUVIX for the treatment of various solid tumor malignancies; XGEVA to treat bone metastases from solid tumors and multiple myeloma, as well as giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; POBEVCY to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); BAITUOWEI, to treat breast and prostate cancers; TAFINLAR and MEKINIST to treat NSCLC and melanoma; VOTRIENT for advance renal cell carcinoma; AFINITOR for advance renal cell carcinoma, NET, SEGA, & breast cancers; and ZYKADIA to treat ALK + NSCLC.

Featured Stories

