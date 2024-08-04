Swedbank AB Invests $3.02 Million in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after buying an additional 20,848,560 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,542,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,931,000 after acquiring an additional 227,621 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,514,000 after purchasing an additional 196,635 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,221,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,083,000 after purchasing an additional 771,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE O opened at $59.32 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.77. The company has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a aug 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 292.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on O. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Realty Income

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.