Swedbank AB Invests $979,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $710,000. LBP AM SA grew its position in Franklin Resources by 37.6% during the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 281,195 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after purchasing an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 128,798 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 19,817 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,538,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 42,613 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 47.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $21.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.43. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson acquired 200,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,703,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.90.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

