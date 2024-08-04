Swedbank AB Makes New $2.91 Million Investment in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. Swedbank AB owned about 0.08% of Howard Hughes as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HHH. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,852,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045,156 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,023,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,542,000 after acquiring an additional 394,191 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,369,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,241,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,352,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,259,000 after purchasing an additional 193,957 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $63.95 on Friday. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $317.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.73 million. Howard Hughes had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments.

