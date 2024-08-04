Swedbank AB Makes New $3.46 Million Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,141 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,753,076 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,303,274,000 after buying an additional 746,395 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,614,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,418,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,685,454 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,486,153 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,322,053,000 after purchasing an additional 443,768 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,656,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $247,218,000 after purchasing an additional 337,464 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,834,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

STX stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $113.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -73.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,570. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,030. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,112,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,705,816. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

