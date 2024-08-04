Swedbank AB Makes New Investment in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $129,730,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BURL shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $252.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $233.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Burlington Stores from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.80.
Burlington Stores Price Performance
Shares of BURL opened at $249.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $263.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $238.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.
Burlington Stores Company Profile
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
