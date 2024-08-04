Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 11,846 Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,995,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,567,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $769,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,233 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 903,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,721,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter valued at $101,088,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Universal Display by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 449,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,996,000 after acquiring an additional 76,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 434,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,099,000 after acquiring an additional 173,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OLED shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Universal Display from $189.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $198.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $208.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.88.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $172.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.84. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $133.67 and a fifty-two week high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.04). Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 35.74%. The business had revenue of $158.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Universal Display news, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $1,450,277.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,082,337.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julia J. Brown sold 10,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,812,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,909,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Universal Display Company Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.