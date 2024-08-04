Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 32,126 Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 561,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 321,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,950,000 after buying an additional 721,923 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 556.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,173 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoom Video Communications by 353.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 24,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,917.4% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,645,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $58.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of -0.05. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.63 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,073,934.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $53,995.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,848.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $224,025.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,934.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,309. Insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.