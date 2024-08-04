Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 5,274 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $335.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.93. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.59 and a fifty-two week high of $419.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.79 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 51.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total transaction of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 target price (down previously from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $402.00 to $401.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

