Swedbank AB Purchases Shares of 57,464 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 57,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,715,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $906,016,000 after buying an additional 2,137,296 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,021,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $865,977,000 after acquiring an additional 57,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 908.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,181,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767,408 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $201,232,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,371,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,524,000 after purchasing an additional 311,788 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE KNX opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.00. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.55 and a 52-week high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.72, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.79.

Read Our Latest Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.