Swedbank AB Takes $1.25 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 34,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,609 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 25,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.10.

Sensata Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %

ST stock opened at $36.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.26. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $43.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -329.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

