Swedbank AB Takes $2.17 Million Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Swedbank AB acquired a new position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 326,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in GDS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,713,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,594,000 after purchasing an additional 33,978 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,404,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,289,000 after buying an additional 773,378 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of GDS during the first quarter worth $17,290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of GDS by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,696,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,475,000 after acquiring an additional 66,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in GDS during the fourth quarter valued at $13,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $10.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.20. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $13.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08.

GDS ( NASDAQ:GDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. GDS had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $363.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.92 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of GDS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

