Swedbank AB Takes $2.39 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Swedbank AB bought a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Onto Innovation by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 71,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Onto Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 938.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 72,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,283 shares during the period. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Price Performance

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $158.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.69. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.58 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total value of $114,807.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Onto Innovation from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ONTO

Onto Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.