Swedbank AB Takes $2.59 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance

NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

