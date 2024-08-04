Swedbank AB Takes $2.59 Million Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 123,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,815 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter worth about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Stock Performance
NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.19.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on ZTO shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
