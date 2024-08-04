Swedbank AB Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 55,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,583,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 115,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $862.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $795.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $810.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $728.22. The company has a market cap of $38.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 888,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total value of $1,948,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,001,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,333,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 88,709 shares of company stock valued at $71,147,068. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

