Swedbank AB Takes Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 160.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Roku in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,435.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles Collier sold 7,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $409,532.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,654 shares in the company, valued at $892,747.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $189,652.98. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,683,435.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,075 shares of company stock valued at $1,556,005 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $89.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.71.

Roku Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $53.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.43 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $108.84.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative return on equity of 21.17% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Further Reading

