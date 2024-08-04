Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stake Lowered by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 1,351.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,003 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,463 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 15,867.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 89,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRGP opened at $130.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $139.35.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $111.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.46.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $1,290,069.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 186,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,584.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,691 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,632 over the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

