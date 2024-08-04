Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock Holdings Boosted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,987 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.07% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,318.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 28,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $1,928,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,197,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,949,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $6,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,136,317. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $64.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $37.23 and a twelve month high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.41.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

