TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,170,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,297,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,161,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,155,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TC Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,057,330 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,650,505,000 after purchasing an additional 653,031 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in TC Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,412,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,461,583,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in TC Energy by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,980,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,132,854,000 after buying an additional 3,497,666 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

TC Energy Stock Performance

TC Energy stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.79. TC Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 21.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

