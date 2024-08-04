TD Cowen Boosts C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target to $103.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) had its price objective upped by TD Cowen from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Raymond James started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.06.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 3.5 %

CHRW stock opened at $98.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.23. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.42.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.44%.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 142.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 877,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.