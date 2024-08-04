TD Cowen Cuts Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Price Target to $31.00

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CFLT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Confluent in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.04.

Get Confluent alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFLT

Confluent Trading Down 6.5 %

Confluent stock opened at $19.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 0.91. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $217.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.57 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 42.70%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $2,112,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 68,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $2,112,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 168,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,228,578.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 632,725 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,428. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Confluent

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $181,075,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $134,132,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at about $144,563,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Confluent by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,581,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,046,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.