Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.40 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
