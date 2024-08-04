Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a dividend of 0.3144 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Tectonic Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.40 on Friday. Tectonic Financial has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Get Tectonic Financial alerts:

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.