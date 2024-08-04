TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Acquired by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 1,071.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,683 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TETRA Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in TETRA Technologies in the first quarter worth about $84,000. 70.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TTI stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.95. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $436.41 million, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 2.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com downgraded TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

