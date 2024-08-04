Tetragon Financial to Issue Dividend of $0.11 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial (LON:TFG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Tetragon Financial Stock Performance
Shares of LON:TFG opened at GBX 10.15 ($0.13) on Friday. Tetragon Financial has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.45 ($0.13). The stock has a market cap of £8.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 9.96.
About Tetragon Financial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tetragon Financial
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Tetragon Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetragon Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.