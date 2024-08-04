The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Insider Paul V. Woolway Sells 1,150 Shares

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) insider Paul V. Woolway sold 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $74,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.5 %

SCHW opened at $63.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $48.66 and a 12 month high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 26.30%. Charles Schwab’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 97.5% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

