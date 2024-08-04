The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $410.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.54% from the stock’s current price.

CI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.06.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $337.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $253.95 and a 1-year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total transaction of $2,073,429.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after buying an additional 21,280 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 98,980.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 66,891 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.