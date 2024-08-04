The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Purchased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,903 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,686 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,211,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 298.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 300.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,148 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock opened at $93.27 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.93 and a fifty-two week high of $104.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $942.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.78.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

