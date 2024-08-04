The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Holdings Trimmed by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,479 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.17% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,183,000 after purchasing an additional 825,730 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,299,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 378,902 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,948,000 after purchasing an additional 332,292 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,855,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,817,000 after purchasing an additional 264,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after purchasing an additional 254,641 shares in the last quarter.

Get Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $12.93. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.24.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.19 million. Analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duckhorn Portfolio Profile

(Free Report)

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.