The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $5,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EL shares. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $95.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.20. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.52 and a 12-month high of $175.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total value of $1,967,134.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,971.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company's stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

