The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $13.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $10.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 62.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NOVA. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NOVA

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NOVA stock opened at $7.99 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.43. The stock has a market cap of $990.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.27. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 45.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $219.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunnova Energy International

In other news, insider William J. Berger 48,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.