The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $73.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $85.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.57% from the stock’s current price.

PCOR has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Procore Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $56.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.15 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.39. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $269.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.13 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,122,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.48, for a total value of $356,293.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,448,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,618,087.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $223,701.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 238,511 shares of company stock valued at $16,024,349 over the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after purchasing an additional 94,190 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 3,718,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,384,000 after purchasing an additional 692,218 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 4,290.2% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,334,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303,804 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $106,738,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth about $91,158,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

