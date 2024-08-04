The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target to $76.00

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $67.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 50.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.48. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.52 and a 12 month high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.20 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 121.57% and a negative return on equity of 392.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,145. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock valued at $536,593. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

